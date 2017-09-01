The One Swimsuit Celebrities Have Worn for Years

When celebs find something they love, they are loyal as can be. That goes for shoes, handbags, and even swimsuits. For the past couple of years, our favorite stars have been obsessing over bathing suits with stud embellishments. Not just any old studded swimsuit, but they have repeatedly been spotted rocking the gorgeous designs by Norma Kamali.

The popular swimsuits are made to flatter just about every body type, from petite to curvy. That's why A-listers like Kourtney Kardashian and Nicki Minaj are fans. Don't take our word for it. Check out all of the stars wearing the trendy look below.

VIDEO: See Chrissy Teigen Rewear Her Norma Kamali Swimsuit

Be sure to head over to your favorite retailers like Revolve and Shopbop to score the popular Norma Kamali swimsuit.