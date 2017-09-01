The One Swimsuit Celebrities Have Worn for Years

chrissyteigen/instagram
Alexis Bennett
Sep 01, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

When celebs find something they love, they are loyal as can be. That goes for shoes, handbags, and even swimsuits. For the past couple of years, our favorite stars have been obsessing over bathing suits with stud embellishments. Not just any old studded swimsuit, but they have repeatedly been spotted rocking the gorgeous designs by Norma Kamali.

The popular swimsuits are made to flatter just about every body type, from petite to curvy. That's why A-listers like Kourtney Kardashian and Nicki Minaj are fans. Don't take our word for it. Check out all of the stars wearing the trendy look below.

VIDEO: See Chrissy Teigen Rewear Her Norma Kamali Swimsuit

Be sure to head over to your favorite retailers like Revolve and Shopbop to score the popular Norma Kamali swimsuit.

1 of 8 normakamali/twitter

Chrissy Teigen

Back in 2015, Teigen enjoyed some chicken wings by the pool in the one-strap design by Norma Kamali.

Norma Kamali $525 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Gustavo Caballero/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian

The oldest Kardashian sister is also a fan of the same exact number.

Norma Kamali $525 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 James Devaney/Getty

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner loves the embellished Norma Kamli swimsuit, too. But she put her own twist on the look and wore the double-strap version as a bodysuit.

Norma Kamali $506 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 lala/instagram

La La Anthony

La La Anthony rocked the same one-piece during Mother's Day in 2016.

Norma Kamali $506 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 lala/instagram

La La Anthony

The actress loves the high-cut design so much, she brought it back in 2017. This time, in a tan shade.

Norma Kamali $575 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 chrissyteigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen

In August 2017, Teigen wore the same swimsuit again, opting for a light color the second time around.

Norma Kamali $575 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 nickiminaj/instagram

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj showed us the red version during her birthday celebration.

Norma Kamali $532 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 oliviaculpo/instagram

Olivia Culpo

And Olivia Culpo made a case for the studded design's two-piece silhouette.

Norma Kamali $740 SHOP NOW

