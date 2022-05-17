Kourtney Kardashian's Stylist Says This Swimsuit Trend Is the "Secret Trick" to Making Legs Look Longer
If you've booked your summer vacay or are planning to hit the beach this summer, you'll definitely want to add a string tie bikini to your packing list. According to Kourtney Kardashian's stylist Dani Michelle, the flattering swimsuit is just the styling hack you need to make your legs look longer.
Michelle recently shared five of the coolest swimwear trends for 2022 with Poosh, including swimsuits made with "rich materials" like satin, cutout one-pieces, fun "retro floral" prints, "scoopy silhouettes," and bikini bottoms with ties. She added that the last on the list is a "secret trick to making your legs look so much longer by just raising the hip!"
Tying the strings on the bottoms as high up as you want will not only give the illusion that your legs are longer, but the cheeky cut can give your behind a fuller appearance, too. The swimsuit style actually made its rounds last year, so it's no surprise that it's back again this season. You can easily shop the look on Amazon from popular brands like Soly Hux and Suvimuga.
Shop now: $23; amazon.com
Shop now: $20–$26; amazon.com
If you want to try the trend but prefer one-pieces, this high-cut option from Viottiset has adjustable ties (and is a personal favorite of mine), while this style from Lomitti features three of Michelle's recommendations: ties, cutouts, and a low back.
Shop now: $25–$34; amazon.com
Shop now: $29; amazon.com
You don't necessarily need string ties to achieve the long-leg illusion, either; there are plenty of bikinis and one-pieces with high-cut legs that can also do the job. Over 9,300 Amazon shoppers love this cheeky option from Meyeeka that "accentuates all the right areas." You can also opt for this popular Omkagi bandeau bikini that customers say is flattering even for a "shapeless booty" and makes it "look like you have legs for days."
Shop now: $14–$30; amazon.com
Shop now: $16–$30; amazon.com
Get ready for a hot girl summer and shop more string tie bikinis on Amazon, here.