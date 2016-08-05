Where to Buy the White Shirts Celebrities Are Loving This Summer 

The white shirt (of the classic button-down variety) is an enduring wardrobe staple for a reason. It has basically been indoctrinated into our closets as the Holy Grail of shirting, the one we all must have. Like a chameleon, it adapts to whatever you pair it with: jeans and sneakers, a suit, a swimsuit and slides—you get the idea.

So how do you keep such a storied piece—one that has remained essentially unchanged for a century—feeling fresh? Well, first you seek out designers who have put their own spin on it, then you see how some of the best-dressed celebrities on the planet wear those updated and reimagined versions of the white shirt.

Rather than just show you photos of celebrities wearing white shirts and providing tips on how you can get a similar look, we're going to do you one better. As part of a new series, we've gone right to the source to find the exact pieces celebrities are wearing (and loving) right now. Below, see how Elizabeth Olsen, Olivia Palermo, Jessica Chastain, and more are wearing their white shirts and find out where you can snag the looks for yourself.