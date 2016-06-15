Here's How We Wore What Blogger Danielle Bernstein Packs a Suitcase

Any given week could take this international style star from a coveted seat at a Parisian fashion show to a perch atop a paddleboard in the British Virgin Islands. We asked WeWoreWhat blogger Danielle Bernstein to divulge her tricks for always being prepared on her travels, then we peeked inside her luggage to uncover her jet-setting strategy. "I don't like to limit myself when I'm packing," says Bernstein. "My strategy is to always bring layering pieces so that I can get creative with my outfits.

Let's start with luggage. Do you have a favorite suitcase?

I opt for hard cases because they are more durable and do a better job of protecting what's inside. I just splurged on a small case by Louis Vuitton that I often use as a carry-on. Never invest a lot of money in a bag you plan to check because you have no control over how banged up it will get in cargo. Calvin Klein's styles are reasonably priced.

Suitcase, Calvin Klein, $350; calvinklein.com

What basics do you always pack, regardless of your destination?

A pair of high-waist skinny jeans by J Brand (they have a lot of stretch, so they hold the shape if you wear them multiple times), a pair of vintage Levi's jeans, a black bodysuit, and a white T. You can mix and match all of these.

Do you have a signature in-flight look?

I wear leggings or sweatpants from Unravel and pair them with a vintage leather bomber and oversize Beats × Fendi headphones so that my outfit looks more thought-out and purposefully cool. And I also wear Adidas Ultra Boost sneakers or Yeezys, which double as workout shoes for the hotel gym.

Any packing tips for the kicks you stash in your suitcase?

I designate the top zipper compartment for shoes so that they don't touch my clothes. Place all shoes on their side with the soles touching so that the bottoms of one pair never rub against the tops of another. If I have a great new pair of suede shoes that I'm dying to bring, I'll put them in a duster bag to protect the fabric.

Knit and rubber sneakers, Adidas, $180; adidas.com

What beauty tools and products are worthy of precious carry-on space?

I'm never without Neutrogena face wipes because I wear makeup to the airport, then cleanse my skin on the plane to avoid breakouts. My T3 Whirl Convertible Styling Wand separates into two smaller pieces to save space, and Downy Wrinkle Releaser Plus comes in a TSA-friendly mini—it freshens up small creases so you don't have to iron.

Downy Wrinkle Releaser Plus, $2/3 fl. oz.; drugstore.com

T3 Whirl Convertible Styling Wand, $185; sephora.com

Beach hats: waste of space or sunny-day necessity?

I always bring one. Lack of Color makes the sturdiest styles. I can throw them in my bag without worrying about damage.

Straw hat, Lack of Color, $59; nastygal.com

How to do you get the best vacation shots to post on Instagram?

For #OOTD shots, extend one arm all the way above your head and angle the camera downward. Sometimes I get the best picture in one shot, but sometimes it takes 30 tries. I use the Snapseed app to add warmth to the color before posting.