Taylor Swift Stuns in Metallic Separates at Calvin Harris's Vegas Show

Where in the world is Taylor Swift? On any given day, she's been spotted in as many as three (yes, three!) cities. And this Friday was no different, with Swift starting out in Nashville to support Ryan Seacrest at his pediatric hospital studio opening, then jetting to Los Angeles to grab dinner with newlywed friend Brittany LaManna, and ending the day in Las Vegas to see boyfriend Calvin Harris perform at the MGM Grand's Hakkasan nightclub.

For the last two cities, Swift was in a metallic mood, donning a shimmery gunmetal crop top and skirt combo with cutouts at the waist and sides. A flirty hem kept the bottom from feeling too short, and the singer elongated her already model-length stems with a pair of black platform sandals. A red crossbody and muted pink lip added a pop of color to the dark ensemble. But Swift's best accessory was her smile, which she wore while dancing with friends in the crowd and while singing "We Found Love" with pal Todrick Hall, all documented on Instagram, naturally. The look of love?

WHERESTHEDROP @karliekloss @serayah @kennedyrayee @calvinharris A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 19, 2016 at 4:52pm PDT

