Suki Waterhouse Just Gave Us Major Weekend Outfit Inspo    

It-girl Suki Waterhouse took us back to the 1970s with the hippie-chic ensemble she wore out and about in Los Angeles this week. We didn't know what to look at first on her boho Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini minidress—the dainty cinched belt, bow collar, tiny bell sleeves, ruffle hem, or mixed prints—but we mean that in a good way.

The model's dark cat-eye frames and camel-hued tassel crossbody were on-point for the retro outfit, and she wore her ombré locks in a tousled 'do fitting of the era. What we appreciate most about her attire is the casual-cool sneakers that dressed down the look for on-the-go errands and brunch dates. But then again, would we expect anything less from this street style star?