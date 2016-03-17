Street Style's Hottest Wardrobe Essential Is Probably Already in Your Closet

If you haven't already fished your hoodie out from your dresser drawer—or maybe invested in a high-fashion version of the athleisure staple, Vetements-style—you really should reconsider. After all, for fall 2016, the designers have already shown us how they've reimagined the relaxed layering piece, from turning a hoodie into a dress to even making it office-appropriate (well, depending on your workplace).

Always thinking ahead, the street style stars outside the shows in Paris, Milan, London, and New York embraced the hooded sweatshirt, creatively working the piece into their paparazzi-bait outfits. Or maybe they were just being practical because it was hella cold there. (Nah, can't be that, considering one no-pants instance, below.) But whatever the reason, we just cannot hate on this new trend because, one, we now have free sartorial license to wear our favorite lazy-day topper out of the house. And two, a hoodie is such a fun and unexpectedly chic way to inject a sporty-streetwear vibe to any outfit. Here are eight ways to do it.

