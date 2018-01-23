Shop the Biggest Street Style Trends from Couture Fashion Week Before Your Friends Do

Of course, the designers at the Paris Haute Couture shows are coming up with some impressive garments. Before you know it, your favorite retailers will be inspired by their brilliant work. But don't sleep on the street style trends happening outside off of the runways. Those stylish moments are just as important, especially since our favorite It girls are the stars of the outdoor photo shoots. I know you see them consistently blowing up your Instagram feed with jaw-dropping looks. Well, they go all out for the couture presentations.

So if you're planning on staying at the top of your fashion game, too, you'll want to make sure you're up to date on the street style trends as well. Go ahead and shop the must-have items before all of your friends.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Find Out About the Boob Trends Celebrities Are Obsessed With