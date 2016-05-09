Be a #Girlboss with These Street-Style Takes on Suiting

Getty Images
Lately, menswear-inspired separates have been popping up on street style stars, proving that you can wear a #girlboss suit anywhere and everywhere (and in the chicest way possible). Whether you experiment with a bold color or stick with neutrals, the result is a guaranteed pulled-together look. Scroll through for some street-style suiting ideas and then shop a few of our favorite sets, below.
