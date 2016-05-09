Be a #Girlboss with These Street-Style Takes on Suiting

Getty Images
Wendy Wallace
May 09, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

Lately, menswear-inspired separates have been popping up on street style stars, proving that you can wear a #girlboss suit anywhere and everywhere (and in the chicest way possible). Whether you experiment with a bold color or stick with neutrals, the result is a guaranteed pulled-together look. Scroll through for some street-style suiting ideas and then shop a few of our favorite sets, below. 

1 of 12 Getty Images

Give It a Casual Twist

Offset your suit's professionalism with a pair of fresh kicks.

2 of 12 Getty Images

Be Bold 

Make a strong statement with a colorful suit, but make sure to keep everything else neutral.

3 of 12 Getty Images

Lighten Up 

Nothing chicer than a slouchy off-white suit.

4 of 12 Getty Images

Add On Brights 

For the fashion risk-taker, pile on the brights with lots of color. 

5 of 12 Getty Images

Go Tonal 

Try a monochromatic look for a pulled-together feel.

6 of 12 Getty Images

A Modern Take on a Classic 

Try a three-piece suit.

7 of 12 Getty Images

Offset Florals

A crisp white shirt and topper makes a floral suit less daring.

8 of 12 Getty Images

Play with Proportions

A  cropped jacket instead of a blazer feels fresh.

9 of 12 Courtesy

Reiss

A clean white suit can easily take any style direction.

Jacket, $445; reiss.com. Pants, $240; reiss.com

10 of 12 Courtesy

J. Crew

A colorful suit is more versatile than you think.

Jacket, $248; jcrew.com. Pants, $138; jcrew.com.

11 of 12 Courtesy

Hugo Boss

An investment suit that will take you through many seasons.

Jacket, $575; hugoboss.com. Pants, $245; hugoboss.com

12 of 12 Courtesy

SONIA RYKIEL

A real fashion-forward suit that be worn as separates, too.

Jacket, $1,358; matchesfashion.com. Pants, $898; matchesfashion.com

