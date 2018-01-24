The Best Street Style Moments From Spring Summer 2018 Haute Couture

Timur Emek/GC Images
InStyle Staff
Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 pm

While the extra fancy look to the couture runways for fashion inspiration, we like to take our cues from the fashionable men and women on the streets, not the runways. And there are few that are chicer than the attendees of Haute Couture week in Paris. Here, the best of the bunch from Spring Summer 2018. 

1 of 20 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Bella Hadid

2 of 20 Timur Emek/Getty Images

Caro Daur

3 of 20 Timur Emek/Getty Images

Chiara Ferragni, Valentina Ferragni

4 of 20 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kylie Minogue

5 of 20 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Natalia Vodianova

6 of 20 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Olivia Palermo

7 of 20 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Ellie Bamber

8 of 20 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Audrey Marnay

9 of 20 Timur Emek/GC Images

Sarah Sampaio

10 of 20 by Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Caroline de Maigret

11 of 20 by Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Ines De La Fressange

12 of 20 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Charlotte Groeneveld

13 of 20 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Bella Hadid

14 of 20 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Camila Coelho

15 of 20 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Doina Ciobanu

16 of 20 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Caroline Issa

17 of 20 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Olivia Palermo

18 of 20 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Pernille Teisbaek

19 of 20 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Sarah Sampiano

20 of 20 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Soo Joo Park

