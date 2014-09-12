Stars Show Us How to Layer Without Looking Bulky

1 of 15 All Access Photo/Splash News

Choose One Color

Take Olivia Palermo's cue and layer up on separates washed in the same shade. She went monochromatic with a gray cashmere knit and fluted skirt, both by CH Carolina Herrera, and topped them off with a charcoal gray coat for a sleek (and slimming!) effect. Worried about looking too one-dimensional? Add playful pops of color with accessories.