Stars Show Us How to Layer Without Looking Bulky

Sep 12, 2014 @ 2:11 pm
LYB: Olivia Palermo
Choose One Color
Take Olivia Palermo's cue and layer up on separates washed in the same shade. She went monochromatic with a gray cashmere knit and fluted skirt, both by CH Carolina Herrera, and topped them off with a charcoal gray coat for a sleek (and slimming!) effect. Worried about looking too one-dimensional? Add playful pops of color with accessories.
All Access Photo/Splash News
LYB: Taylor Swift
Fake Separates
Throw on a cozy knit, like Taylor Swift's Aqua Cashmere asymmetric sweater, over a dress to present the illusion of multiple coordinates.
AKM-GSI
LYB: Kate Mara
Knot and Cuff Your Top

To achieve a more streamlined look, Kate Mara smartly knotted the front of her plaid shirt for a more fitted silhouette, and rolled up the cuffs over her moto jacket for fuss-free layers.

RAMEY PHOTO
LYB: Victoria Beckham
Look for Sleeveless Knits

Victoria Beckham used her sleeveless funnel-neck sweater to add an extra layer of insulation without overheating. As the weather gets even cooler, swap short-sleeves for long button-downs and finish with a leather jacket.

Gotcha Images/Splash News
LYB: Karlie Kloss
Drape a Bomber

Follow in Karlie Kloss's footsteps and shoulder a casual-chic bomber jacket (hers is by Opening Ceremony-and monogrammed!) to serve as a stylish buffer against chilly breezes.

247PapsTV / Splash News
LYB: Jamie Chung
Experiment With Textures

To pull off cool-weather whites, gravitate toward separates with different textures, like Jamie Chung, who teamed a cozy ribbed pullover with slick pants, complete with a taupe moto-style jacket for extra warmth.

John Lamparski/WireImage
Jessica Alba
Consider a Denim Jacket

The classic all-American textile has proven time and time again to be the perfect solution to tricky in-between weather. Copy Jessica Alba and layer one over a cardi (or blazer for a polished spin) and your dress.

TNYF/WENN.com
Nikki Reed
Accessorize With Pops of Color

Nikki Reed had the right idea-she pulled attention away from her layers (in her case: a quilted leather bomber and a striped top) with a bold red color at her lips and crimson pumps at her feet.

TED/©2014 RAMEY PHOTO
Emmy Rossum
Stick With Black and White

Play with contrast, like Emmy Rossum in Elie Tahari for Kohl's DesigNation, to downsize bulk and maximize graphic lines.

Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com
Zoe Saldana
Experiment With Stripes
Who says stripes are unflattering? Zoe Saldana bumped up her style quotient with a striped dress, countering the curve-hugging silhouette with a chunky oversize cardigan.
VM/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Heidi Klum
Lend Edge With Tough Textiles

Exude cool, like supermodel Heidi Klum with a tee, flannel and a leather jacket.

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
LYB
Do Blue (Lots of Blue)
Aiming to make a statement? Holland Roden made one by piling on pieces all washed in the same standout cobalt blue.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Strike a Balance
Sweeten up a tough leather jacket (a must for fall) with pretty lace pieces. In Kim Kardashian's case, she selected a below-the-knee lace pencil skirt.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Diane Kruger
Pick a Playful Topper

Add whimsy to your look with a fanciful coat. Diane Kruger did just that with a swan-embroidered collared Red Valentino trench that she paired with a basic tee and destroyed boyfriend jeans.

PacificCoastNews
LYB: Olivia Palermo
Belt Your Scarf
Copy Olivia Palermo (in Burberry Prorsum) and fashion a vest out of your shawl by belting it over a long-sleeve dress. A look that's both stylish and warm? It's a win-win!
Splash New
