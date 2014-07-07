Swimsuits for Every Body Shape, Inspired by the Stars

There's nothing more stressful or more uncomfortable than embarking on a mission to find the perfect swimsuit. (Why is it that dressing rooms have the most unflattering mirrors?)

Well, we're here to make the search slightly more bearable—with the help of eight celebrities and their imitation-worthy style. For one, if you have an athletic frame, like Lupita Nyong'o, stay away from sporty styles and boy-cut briefs. Follow her lead and add touches of femininity with scalloped edges or ruffles. Or, if you're small-busted, let Kate Hudson be your guide, and give your girls a boost with a cut-out bandeau bikini.

It doesn't matter whether you have curves or lack them, we found your beach-going celebrity match and shopped out a similar style for you to slip on when you hit the shore. Go ahead and dive into our star-inspired swim guide.

If you're athletic...

Resist the urge to gravitate toward boxy, sporty cuts. Instead, take a cue from Lupita Nyong'o and add touches of femininity with scalloped edges or ruffles. We like the bold impact of fuchsia, but if the color is a little much, look for less saturated shades. Shop the style: Marysia Swim, $260; intermixonline.com
If you're small-busted...

Give your ladies a little boost (without an actual push up) by drawing attention to the area. Copy Kate Hudson and look for a bandeau bikini that boasts prints and strappy cut-out detailing. Cleavage, made. Shop the style: Forever 21, $15 (top) and $8 (bottom); forever21.com
If you have a long torso...

The goal is to shorten, so avoid statement-making patterns at all costs, like chunky stripes that run up and down your torso. Take Jaime King's lead and look for a suit similar to her Babajaan one-piece that's speckled in pretty ditsy prints. Shop the style: J. Crew, $80; jcrew.com
If you're pregnant...

Flaunt your growing baby bump, like Rachel Bilson! Make your shoreside maternity style stand out with a moodier print and a cool accent-a V-plunge, zippers, or otherwise. Shop the style: HampM, $5 each; hm.com.
If you're curvy...

Look to underwire tops and high-waisted bottoms for extra support and ample coverage. We love Beyonce's take on the pairing, but hot pink and red can be a tad tricky to pull off. Go with black-and-white (the directional stripes create a slimming illusion), instead. Shop the style: Zimmermann (top), $115; zimmermannwear.com and Asos (bottom), $31; asos.com

If you're petite...

Offset a short torso by lengthening your legs. Your best bet? A high-cut string bikini bottom, like Bella Thorne's. Shop the style: Surf Bazaar, $106 (top) and $102 (bottom); thesurfbazaar.com
If you're bigger on bottom...

Look to Kim Kardashian who always knows how to flatter her best assets. She went with high-waisted bottoms that she paired with a triangle halter. The result? Swim perfection! Shop the style: Eres (top), $185; net-a-porter.com and Topshop (bottom), $20; topshop.com
If you're boy-shaped...

Find any opportunity to carve out curves. In Naomi Watts's case, she went with a plunging halter one-piece washed in a fierce leopard print. Shop the style: Tory Burch, $147; toryburch.com

