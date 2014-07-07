Swimsuits for Every Body Shape, Inspired by the Stars

There's nothing more stressful or more uncomfortable than embarking on a mission to find the perfect swimsuit. (Why is it that dressing rooms have the most unflattering mirrors?)

Well, we're here to make the search slightly more bearable—with the help of eight celebrities and their imitation-worthy style. For one, if you have an athletic frame, like Lupita Nyong'o, stay away from sporty styles and boy-cut briefs. Follow her lead and add touches of femininity with scalloped edges or ruffles. Or, if you're small-busted, let Kate Hudson be your guide, and give your girls a boost with a cut-out bandeau bikini.

It doesn't matter whether you have curves or lack them, we found your beach-going celebrity match and shopped out a similar style for you to slip on when you hit the shore. Go ahead and dive into our star-inspired swim guide.