Sporty Sandals Are Making a Major Fashion Comeback

James Devaney/GC Images
Alexis Parente
May 03, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

The infamous sandal styles of the 90s is back and we are living up it up. That day is here! Comfort is chic once again. Pull your Adidas shower slides out of storage because they have made that comeback. 

VIDEO: 7 Chic Sock-and-Sandal Pairings You Have To Try

Some of our favorite sporty sandals were given an upgrade, like these new platform Teva’s that are screaming to be taken to Coachella. During the Christopher Kane Spring 2017 show Crocs were given their spotlight so why not sport these ultra comfy clogs?

We have the active sandals you need to let resurface in your closet.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Fila

Everyone needs a branded shower slide.

Fila $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Crocs

Make those Crocs sporty with this activewear inspired style.

Crocs $40 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Nike

The sporty slide has been given an upgrade silhouette.

Nike $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Rainbow

The active thong sandal that is actually comfortable.

Rainbow $52 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Dr. Martens

Docs are going sporty with a heavy duty velcro sandal.

Dr. Martens $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Teva

The Teva sandal is going flatform!

Teva $100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Adidas

A chic upgrade to the shower slide with a cork based sandal.

Adidas $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Suicoke

Ready for all outdoor activities with these banded buckle sandals.

Suicoke $108 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Tory Sport

The swim to sport sandal to take you through your summer activities.

Tory Sport $250 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!