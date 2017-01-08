12 So-Chic Coats That Will Turn You Into a Street-Style Star

Take a page from any street style star's book and reconsider the winter coat—it's more than just something to keep you warm. A coat can be a bold statement or a memorable first impression. It can even be an outfit-maker for those "I don't have anything to wear" kind of days—just throw one on over your basic tee and jeans combo, and boom. Outfit, made.

From exaggerated collars and vibrant furs to crisp patent material, scroll through for 12 street style-inspired statement coats, because where else would you find such sartorial magic?

1 of 12 Getty; courtesy

Classic Peacoat

The LBD of winter coats.

Zara $100 (originally $189)
2 of 12 Getty; courtesy

Fierce Leopard-Print

Calling all wannabe glam-rockers, here's the coat that's perfect for layering.

Velvet by Graham & Spencer $318
3 of 12 Getty; courtesy

Bold Cobalt Blue

A classic silhouette rendered in a punchy hue.

Maison Scotch $152 (originally $304)
4 of 12 Getty; courtesy

Neutral Faux Fur (with a Twist)

A fur coat with a contemporary twist in the form of stripes and domino-like design.

Shrimps $846 (originally $995)
5 of 12 Getty; courtesy

Cozy Shearling

Your new neutral basic, featuring an oversized collar and relaxed fit.

MiH Jeans $1,197 (originally $1,995)
6 of 12 Getty; courtesy

"I'm with the Band" Jacket

The perfect coat to reignite your band geek pride.

Givenchy $2,990
7 of 12 Getty; courtesy

Polar Bear-esque

True winter wonderland outerwear.

Topshop $180
8 of 12 Getty; courtesy

Multi-Color Fur

Pair this with a simple tee and jeans, and let this bold coat do all the talking.

Diane von Furstenberg $3,000
9 of 12 Getty; courtesy

Grand Bands

Color blocking, just with shearling this time.

Anine Bing $1,999
10 of 12 Getty; courtesy

Red-Hot Fur

Red fur for major va va voom.

Jakke $148
11 of 12 Getty; courtesy

Vibrant Patterns 

This vibrant coat, inspired by Moroccan textiles, will elevate any basic outfit.

Etro $1,961
12 of 12 Getty; courtesy

High-Shine Patent

The classic trench coat with a patent upgrade.

Trademark $729

