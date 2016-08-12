Where to Buy the Exact Striped Pieces Celebrities Are Loving Now

Quick! Think of a pattern that would best be described as "classic." Was stripes the first thing that popped into your head? Us, too. This enduring print will never go out of style (seriously, never), especially in its most timeless color pairing: black and white. That said, "timeless" can sometimes translate to "tiring," so we're constantly in search of new ways to make stripes feel fresh.

Per the usual, we've turned to the most stylish celebrities for some much-needed inspiration. As part of our ongoing series where we're bringing you the best celebrity outfits broken down to the last detail, we've rounded up nine creative and stripes-inclusive looks you can copy right now.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

From Emma Roberts to Rihanna to Kendall Jenner—join us as we take a deep dive into exactly how each of these well-dressed celebrities wore their stripes.