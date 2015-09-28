15 Times Selena Gomez Has Stepped Out Looking Really, Really Good

We have always counted ourselves as fans of Selena Gomez's style, but these days, the star has been looking really good. Like, exceptionally good. So much so that we've taken notice. She was first in London and now in Paris to promote her latest album Revival, and every time she stepped foot outside, she struck gold with ensembles that happily blend youthful charm with elegant sophistication. It's a mix that marries trend and classic—a combo that's elusive to even the most stylish. Fashion-wise, Gomez has clearly come into her own, and her marathon of winning looks is proof of that.

Most recently, she defied fashion rules and styled a voluminous top with an equally voluminous bottom. She bared a sliver of midriff at the NRJ Radio Studios in a slate gray trapeze cropped knit and charcoal gray midi-length skirt, with black pumps. So effortless, right? We chronicled all her other 14 on-point outfits (in the span of less than a week!) from her promo tour, below.

