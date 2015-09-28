15 Times Selena Gomez Has Stepped Out Looking Really, Really Good

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Andrea Cheng
Sep 28, 2015 @ 7:00 pm

We have always counted ourselves as fans of Selena Gomez's style, but these days, the star has been looking really good. Like, exceptionally good. So much so that we've taken notice. She was first in London and now in Paris to promote her latest album Revival, and every time she stepped foot outside, she struck gold with ensembles that happily blend youthful charm with elegant sophistication. It's a mix that marries trend and classic—a combo that's elusive to even the most stylish. Fashion-wise, Gomez has clearly come into her own, and her marathon of winning looks is proof of that.

Most recently, she defied fashion rules and styled a voluminous top with an equally voluminous bottom. She bared a sliver of midriff at the NRJ Radio Studios in a slate gray trapeze cropped knit and charcoal gray midi-length skirt, with black pumps. So effortless, right? We chronicled all her other 14 on-point outfits (in the span of less than a week!) from her promo tour, below.

1 of 14 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

In Black Separates

Gomez still managed to turn heads despite her best efforts to fly under the radar. She topped off her black overcoat (layered over black separates) with a wide-brim Maison Michel straw hat, an oversize gunmetal wristlet, and Kurt Geiger London heeled mules.

2 of 14 AKM-GSI

In Stars and Jeans

Gomez left us starry-eyed when she stepped out in Paris in a black Markus Lupfer knit featuring star sequin and bugle bead embroidery. She styled the fantastical top with gray J Brand skinnies, an ivory Atea Oceanie cocoon coat, and black pumps.

3 of 14 Pacific Coast News

In a LWD

Gomez epitomized elegance in a diaphanous caped ivory silk Sybilla backless dress with Louboutin pumps.

4 of 14 Pacific Coast News

In a White Blouse and Skirt

The star was a vision in Paris, stepping out in a white long-sleeve blouse tucked into belted ground-grazing skirt, both by Elie Saab, complete with a white Elie Saab clutch and gold Charlotte Olympia platform heels.

5 of 14 Pacific Coast News

In Pajamas

Who knew pajamas in public could look so chic? Gomez wore a navy cotton jacquard white-piped Derek Rose set with red satin Brian Atwood sandals while out and about in Paris.

6 of 14 AKM-GSI

In a Slip Dress

The brunette bombshell worked her curves in a sexy black custom Atea Oceanie slip dress that she gave a '70s-style spin with a skinny scarf tied around her neck. Silver Stuart Weitzman sandals completed her look.

7 of 14 Splash News

In a Red Skirt Suit

Gomez promoted her new album Revival in London in a fiery red embroidered Marc Jacobs coat and matching mini that she further elevated with a black button-down and platform Brian Atwood sandals.

8 of 14 Neil Mockford/GC Images

In a Glam Cocktail Dress

Gomez turned heads as she arrived at BBC studios in an exquisite teal Antonio Berardi cocktail dress that boasted gold embroidery and fine draping. She carried the gilded accent over to her shoes with metallic platform sandals.

9 of 14 Bauer-Griffin

In a Forest Green Dress

Gomez gave her flirty forest green number (that came with a matching skinny scarf and a point d'esprit yoke) a fierce twist with leopard-print Jimmy Choo pumps.

10 of 14 Keith Hewitt/GC Images

In a Pajama Shirt-Inspired Dress

The songstress achieved next-level perfection when she was snapped stepping out in London in a satiny strapless Monse gown that played up the idea of shirting, with sleeves tied across the chest.

11 of 14 Splash News

In a LBD

Gomez was a siren in a plunging high-slit belted A.L.C. LBD that she wore with patent black pumps and a gray cocoon coat casually draped over her shoulders.

12 of 14 Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

In a Coatdress

While out in London, Gomez cold-proofed her tailored sleeveless coatdress with black tights and black Brian Atwood platform sandals. 

13 of 14 Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

In a Ribbed Knit Dress

Gomez embraced the mod trend after leaving the Kiss FM studios, selecting a curve-hugging red-and-black color-block ribbed knit dress by Edun that she styled with a Louis Vuitton purse, black tights, and Brian Atwood platforms.

14 of 14 Alex Huckle/GC Images

In a Sequined Dress

The star was snapped en route to the Kiss FM studios, lighting up the London sidewalks in a cheery sequined plaid-print Preen shift dress, complete with an LV purse, black tights, and Brian Atwood sandals.

