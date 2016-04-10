Selena Gomez Rocks a Denim Suit Like It's No One's Business

Selena Gomez has been a busy woman, preparing for her worldwide tour starting on May 6 and leaking an upcoming track from her album on Snapchat this week (it's.so.good.). But she's been seriously upping her fashion game in her very little free time (remember that bright yellow coat?), this time with her take on the denim-on-denim look. A full jean suit didn't sound like our cup of tea until the Revival singer was spotted in an almost ankle-grazing light blue Marques' Almeida jean trench with matching frayed hem pants while catching a flight out of Miami.

What makes this look especially cool is that she styled the jacket open over a barely-there white bralet that showed off her toned (and bronzed) abs. The relaxed cut of the jeans kept the look from feeling too sexy, while simple black heels and a pair of dark aviators rounded out the ensemble. Her style upgrade has got us wondering what she'll be wearing on stage in a few weeks—it looks like we'll just have to wait and see...along with her 74 million other Instagram followers.

