The Burberry Blanket Poncho Strikes Again! Alexa Chung Is the Latest Star to Wear the Must-Have Piece

Nov 04, 2014 @ 12:01 pm

Ever-fashionable Brit Alexa Chung is the latest in a long line of stars to layer on Burberry Prorsum’s hottest fall must-have: the blanket poncho. The street style star donned the color-blocked outerwear monogrammed with her initials draped over a chic black peacoat and skinny jeans as she stepped out in New York City. Chung styled her lust-worthy look with leopard-print Pierre Hardy ankle boots and a structured black handbag.

The now infamous Burberry Prorsum checked cape first made a splash when it debuted on Cara Delevingne during the brand’s fall/winter 2014 show, and has since been spotted on celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Olivia Palermo. The luxe piece is inspired by traditional equestrian blankets and crafted in a cozy blend of wool and cashmere, making it the perfect layering piece (à la Alexa) or coat replacement as the temperatures continue to drop.

Dying to add one to your own closet? Pick up a Burberry Prorsum reversible blanket poncho ($1,395) at burberry.com.

1 of 10 Christopher Peterson/Splash News

November 3, 2014

Chung donned a Burberry blanket poncho embroidered with her initials that she draped over a chic black peacoat and skinny jeans as she stepped out in New York City. Chung completed the look with leopard-print ankle boots and a black handbag.
2 of 10 FameFlynet

February 4, 2014

Chung added her stylish touch to a black-and-white gingham Topshop dress with a blazer, a black-and-gold Dolce & Gabanna bag, and cat-inspired Charlotte Olympia flats.
3 of 10 Splash News

July 24, 2013

Chung kept cool on the streets of New York City. She tied up her button-down into a bow and teamed it with a high-waisted floral A-line skirt and black accessories.
4 of 10 David X Prutting/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

June 20, 2013

Everyone’s favorite fashion “It” girl Alexa Chung gave her polished button-down-and-pencil-skirt combo some edge with a leather jacket and black accessories.
5 of 10 Will Alexander/WENN.com

May 4, 2013

Chung hit the street in a belted Paul Smith design and leather booties.
6 of 10 Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

July 3, 2012

Before snagging her seat at the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris, Chung posed for the cameras in chic separates, fur-and-spiked sandals, and a classic Chanel bag.
7 of 10 PacificCoastNews.com

July 22, 2012

Chung beat the N.Y.C. heat in a denim romper accented with espadrilles, a snakeskin bag and a chunky statement necklace.
8 of 10 Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

March 9, 2010

Alexa Chung arrived to watch the Chanel 2010 runway show in Paris carrying a Chanel wicker basket bag.
9 of 10 Lorenzo Santini/Getty Images

March 10, 2010

Alexa Chung arrived at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris wearing a military-inspired Louis Vuitton jacket. Chung accessorized with towering platforms and an oversize structured handbag.
10 of 10 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Burberry

September 21, 2010

Alexa Chung hit the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2011 show during London Fashion Week looking polished in a neutral, military-inspired look.

