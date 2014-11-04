The Burberry Blanket Poncho Strikes Again! Alexa Chung Is the Latest Star to Wear the Must-Have Piece

Ever-fashionable Brit Alexa Chung is the latest in a long line of stars to layer on Burberry Prorsum’s hottest fall must-have: the blanket poncho. The street style star donned the color-blocked outerwear monogrammed with her initials draped over a chic black peacoat and skinny jeans as she stepped out in New York City. Chung styled her lust-worthy look with leopard-print Pierre Hardy ankle boots and a structured black handbag.

The now infamous Burberry Prorsum checked cape first made a splash when it debuted on Cara Delevingne during the brand’s fall/winter 2014 show, and has since been spotted on celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Olivia Palermo. The luxe piece is inspired by traditional equestrian blankets and crafted in a cozy blend of wool and cashmere, making it the perfect layering piece (à la Alexa) or coat replacement as the temperatures continue to drop.

Dying to add one to your own closet? Pick up a Burberry Prorsum reversible blanket poncho ($1,395) at burberry.com.

