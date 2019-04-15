Kendall Jenner Wore Gloves in 90 Degree Weather — And More Wild Outfits From Revolve Fest

Every year models, actresses, and influencers flock to Revolve Fest for a two-day extravaganza in the desert near Coachella. There is music, there are fashion moments, and there are performances by some of the biggest musical acts out there. (This year, festivalgoers lost it when Cardi B made a surprise appearance.)

Kendall Jenner, a woman obviously not afraid of any trend, showed up this year in a few different over-the-top looks. As you may recall, Jenner was an early adopter of the fanny pack movement and made a strong case for teeny, tiny sunglasses years ago. Now it looks like she's trying to make a case for elbow-length gloves. This is the third time I've spotting her wearing them. It seemed pretty normal when she wore them in New York City last February. But seeing the model bring her new favorite accessory to the desert for Revolve Fest was totally unexpected.

Jenner isn't the only star that pushed the fashion boundaries at Revolve Fest this year. Click through for Elsa Hosk in chunky clogs, Olivia Culpo test-driving the underboob trend, and so many more unbelievably fun outfits.