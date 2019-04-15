Kendall Jenner Wore Gloves in 90 Degree Weather — And More Wild Outfits From Revolve Fest

By Alexis Bennett
Updated: Apr 15, 2019 @ 4:51 pm
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Every year models, actresses, and influencers flock to Revolve Fest for a two-day extravaganza in the desert near Coachella. There is music, there are fashion moments, and there are performances by some of the biggest musical acts out there. (This year, festivalgoers lost it when Cardi B made a surprise appearance.) 

Kendall Jenner, a woman obviously not afraid of any trend, showed up this year in a few different over-the-top looks. As you may recall, Jenner was an early adopter of the fanny pack movement and made a strong case for teeny, tiny sunglasses years ago. Now it looks like she's trying to make a case for elbow-length gloves. This is the third time I've spotting her wearing them. It seemed pretty normal when she wore them in New York City last February. But seeing the model bring her new favorite accessory to the desert for Revolve Fest was totally unexpected.

Jenner isn't the only star that pushed the fashion boundaries at Revolve Fest this year. Click through for Elsa Hosk in chunky clogs, Olivia Culpo test-driving the underboob trend, and so many more unbelievably fun outfits.

Shay Mitchell

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Olivia Culpo

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Elsa Hosk

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Romee Strijd

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Draya Michele

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Sara Sampaio

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Stella Maxwell

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Peyton List

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Victoria Justice

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Camila Coehlo

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Jackie Oshry

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Cindy Kimberly

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Gizele Oliveira

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Kelleth Cuthbert

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Danielle Harrington

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Violetta Komyshan

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Claudia Oshry

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Aimee Song

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Danielle Bernstein

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Taylor Hage

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Hunter Smith

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Cara Jourdan

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Morgan Stewart

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Vanessa Morgan

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Samantha Berger

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Natalia Zapata

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Jaime Xie

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
