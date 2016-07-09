Reese Witherspoon Takes a Trip to Her "Happy Place" After Hand Injury

Not even a hurt hand and a new brace can stop Reese Witherspoon from looking her summer best while stepping out for a shopping day in the sun. Fresh off a family vacation in the Bahamas, the mother-of-three took some solo time out in Los Angeles to get her hand bandaged and treat herself to some shopping after.

America's sweetheart shared the experience on Snapchat, starting with wrapping up her injured hand. "Oww, I hurt my hand," Witherspoon bemoans, filming all angles of her freshly dressed right hand. Though she never reveals what exactly caused the damage, she snaps another photo of the bandaged palm accompanied by the caption, "Ouch."

Also seen in the shot is the actress's blue floral Rollins ruffle blouse from her very own Draper James collection. She paired the pretty summer-ready look with white old Hollywood shades and a bright red lip. While out, Witherspoon was seen completing the ensemble with crisp white shorts, matching platform wedges, and a fun denim tote also from her Draper James line. The oversize bag was pure southern perfection with "Totes Y'all" embroidered on its side.

Later in the day, the 40-year-old traded out her white sunglasses for a red hot pair while she announced, "I'm pretty upset about my hand being hurt so I decided I am going to go to my happy place." The next Snapchat shot shows the store front of Sephora, over which Witherspoon writes, "Instant happiness." Inside, the Oscar winner captured a couple snaps of her non-bandaged hand decorated in a rainbow array of colors from testing out makeup.

There was no stopping the blonde beauty, who followed up her Sephora session saying, "I'm going to go to my other happy place," before heading to Barnes and Noble. "So many choices!!" and "So many bedtime stories" are the captions that accompany videos of the store's book selection. Witherspoon wrapped up her shopping excursion with a sneak peek of her next reads as well as a new bedtime story she undoubtedly picked up for her youngest son, 3-year-old Tennessee.

