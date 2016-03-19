InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Stacy Maresca Layers with a Crop Top

Street-style trends can be intimidating to pull off, but they don't have to be. This week's reader of the week, Stacy Maresca, demonstrates how it's done by expertly treating a cropped top as a layering piece, sans belly-flashing. All it took was a slim-fit chambray blouse and a conrasting knit, accented with a bejeweled statement necklace. Armed with a trademark blogger pose (we call this one the "look down to the stoop"), she's ready for her close-up.

Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a photo (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle and you could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!