InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Shannae Ingleton Smith Shows How to Wear Plaid All Spring

Sure, plaid is a fall staple, but that doesn't mean it needs to be relegated to the back of the closet in warmer months. In our redesigned March issue, we showcased an array of lightweight toppers in the striking pattern—some in the traditional red and black, others in black and white—worn by celebrities including Miranda Kerr and Lupita Nyong'o. This week's Reader of the Week, Shannae Ingleton Smith, used the latter as her style inspo and layered her tartan cape over denim cut-offs and a white tee. Sleek black pumps ensure the look is anything but frumpy.

