InspiredByInStyle: How Reader of the Week Priscilla Akogyeram Rocks a Monochromatic Look

All khaki everything doesn't have to feel too uniform, and a monochrome ensemble is an easy way to get dressed quick and keep your chic. That's why we featured the clean, neutral look in our April issue [The Look], inspiring this week's Reader of the Week, Priscilla Akogyeram to go full army green in a skinny jean and loose vest. A stacked pump and a quick front tuck elevate the look to night on the town status.

