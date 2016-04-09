InspiredByInStyle: How Reader of the Week Lauren Mazzei Pulls off Pajama Dressing

Selena Gomez isn't one to shy away from new trends, so when considering subjects for our Modern Muse feature in the March issue, she was obviously one of the first to come to mind. Her mix of playful and sophisticated pieces—thigh-grazing skirts, slinky pantsuits, and peekaboo knits—is the perfect wardrobe inspiration for a refined, low-key glam look. This week's Reader of the Week, Lauren Mazzei, took a cue from the singer's penchant for pajama dressing with a cotton shirt by Splendid, paired with a leather circle bag to make clear she's heading anywhere but the bedroom.

