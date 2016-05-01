InspiredByInStyle: How Reader of the Week Heather Cleary Rethinks Her A-Line Mini

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most intrepid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Heather Cleary.
Ah, the A-line mini. Once a favorite of '60s style icons from Twiggy to Jean Shrimpton, the leg-baring fit-and-flare silhouette is still a spring classic, as evidenced in our April issue, where we suggest a range of pairings that give the skirt a modern update. This week's Reader of the Week, Heather Cleary, reimagined her punchy blue suede style by teaming it with a white knit crop top and striped pumps for date night. Something tells us this forward-thinking look will attract all the right attention.
RELATED: Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery
Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a photo (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle and you could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!