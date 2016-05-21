InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Courtney Seamon Is Spring-Ready in a Flirty Dress

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most intrepid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week and Mimosas and Manhattan blogger Courtney Seamon.
April showers bring flowy frocks out of cold weather storage and into the forefront of spring wardrobes. Kate Hudson, stunned in a collection of couture gowns in our May issue's cover story, [Rare Breed], and served as serious warm weather outfit-inspo. Courtney Seamon took a page out of Hudson's book and stepped into spring in a super feminine floral dress. Neutral pumps and red lips elevate the look while natural waves keep it casual enough for a stroll in the park.
RELATED: Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery
Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a photo (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle and you could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!