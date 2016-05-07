InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Cheryl van den Berg Wears Summer Whites

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most intrepid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week and Oh to Be a Muse blogger Cheryl van den Berg.
Whether you're hitting the tennis court or lounging poolside, summer whites are always a solid sartorial fallback. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't switch it up once in a while. That's why we offered up 10 fresh ways to wear them in our May issue [Instant Style], prompting this week's Reader of the Week, Cheryl van den Berg, to rethink her Breton T by layering it under a long-line vest. The laid-back pairing of ankle boots keeps the look casual enough for a night out.
