InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Cheryl van den Berg Wears Summer Whites

Whether you're hitting the tennis court or lounging poolside, summer whites are always a solid sartorial fallback. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't switch it up once in a while. That's why we offered up 10 fresh ways to wear them in our May issue [Instant Style], prompting this week's Reader of the Week, Cheryl van den Berg, to rethink her Breton T by layering it under a long-line vest. The laid-back pairing of ankle boots keeps the look casual enough for a night out.

RELATED: Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a photo (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle and you could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!