InspiredByInStyle: How Reader of the Week Alishia Anderson Gets Nautical in Stripes

We're getting ready to set sail into summer and what better way to show we're ready for the sunny season than with seaworthy stripes? That's why we covered the nautical trend in "Set Sail" [June] and this week's Reader of the Week took note. Anderson confidently rocked a striped crop top and matching fitted pencil skirt to cross the stage at her college graduation. Red tassled heels and quirky sunglasses elevate the look from easy and breezy to chic and playful.

RELATED: Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a photo (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle and you could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!