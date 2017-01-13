The Hottest Guys in Florence Right Now (Prego!)

Christian Vierig/Getty (2); Claudio Lavenia/Getty
Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 13, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Pitti Uomo: arguably the most important event for men’s fashion. Additionally, arguably the event with the most concentration of hot dudes in chic outfits. Feast your eyes on these hotties. You’re. Welcome.

VIDEO: Check Out the Hottest Men on the 2016 Emmys

 

1 of 24 Claudio Lavenia/Getty

There's something so sexy about a man in a suit.

Advertisement
2 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

That hair belongs in a shampoo commercial.

3 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

Randy is basically the king of shade(s).

Advertisement
4 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

We're digging this tucked-in blazer.

Advertisement
5 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

That flow, though.

Advertisement
6 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

This man is wearing the trench of your dreams.

Advertisement
7 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

Is that you, Tom Hiddleston?

Advertisement
8 of 24 Claudio Lavenia/Getty

This dude has the brooding "look away" stare down.

Advertisement
9 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

It's hard to resist a guy in cool kicks.

Advertisement
10 of 24 Claudio Lavenia/Getty

His eyes are basically looking straight into our hearts.

Advertisement
11 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

Preppy has never looked so cool.

Advertisement
12 of 24 Claudio Lavenia/Getty

This guy is giving Ryan Gosling a run for his money.

Advertisement
13 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

That jaw line is hot as hell.

Advertisement
14 of 24 Claudio Lavenia/Getty

Rocking those pants takes serious guts.

Advertisement
15 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

This guy has some serious muscles hiding underneath that suit.

Advertisement
16 of 24 Claudio Lavenia/Getty

Judging by that walk, this guy's got swagger.

Advertisement
17 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

This man has the editor cape down.

Advertisement
18 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

Proof silver foxes can have serious style.

Advertisement
19 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

Monochrome has never looked so cool.

Advertisement
20 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

Living for these cropped trousers.

Advertisement
21 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

Hello, handsome.

Advertisement
22 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

That hat is Pap Smurf-chic.

Advertisement
23 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

Those locks would give The Weeknd quite the competition.

Advertisement
24 of 24 Christian Vierig/Getty

Turns out, colorblocking is even cooler when it's seen on a certifiable hottie.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!