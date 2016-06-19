Olivia Wilde Nails Chic Maternity Wear in Converses and Maxi Dress

Olivia Wilde proves once again that she's the queen of cool maternity style. The soon-to-be-mother of two exuded enviable effortlessness during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in a flowing summer maxi dress layered with a bowling shirt tied up in a knot just above her growing baby bump. Wilde's white Converse sneakers were the best part about her look, underscoring her command of casual chic when comfort is key. The actress went make up free and was looking every bit the cool mom in oversize sunglasses and a beaming smile.

The Vinyl star, who just made her directorial debut with the Red Hot Chili Pepper's new music video for "Dark Necessities," joined her fiancé Jason Sudeikis and two-year-old son Otis at the Kansas City charity event, along with famous friends Paul Rudd, James Marsden, and David Koechner. Sudeikis, who co-hosts the event to raise money for the local Children's Mercy Hospital, grew up in the nearby town of Overland City.

Wilde has a noted penchant for comfortable kicks and has also been seen sporting black and white checkered slip-on Vans. The 32-year-old actress seems to have a special place in her heart for Converse, taking to Instagram to post an adorable black and white shot of her son Otis's miniature pair of the classic shoes with the caption, "Tiny chucks. Gets me every time."

Tiny chucks. Gets me every time. A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on May 19, 2016 at 2:50pm PDT