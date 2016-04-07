Olivia Palermo's Personalized Jacket Will Give You Serious Fashion Inspo

There’s no denying ​Olivia Palermo slays street style. This go-round, the 30-year-old fashionista rocked an off-duty look perfect for an overcast spring day, hitting the streets of New York City today in a personalized red satin jacket with “Olivia” written on the back of it, along with a gray top and jeans (below). As she made her way, with her hair pulled back in a bun, shades shielding her eyes and a water bottle in hand, Palermo looked casual, chic and ready to take on the day (even if it was a rainy one). ​

If the star’s killer jacket looks familiar, there’s a reason. Last fall, she showed off the Tommy Hilfiger topper on Instagram, striking a pose while wearing it in front of a window (below). “It looks a bit rainy in NY, but my favorite jacket is keeping me dry!,” she captioned the shot. The piece is from Hilfiger’s Fall 2015 collection (minus the monogram) and comes complete with a ribbed collar and cuffs, and a monogrammed football on the front.

👀🙈It looks a bit rainy ☁️☔️☁️in NY 🗽 but my favorite jacket 💖 is keeping me dry! 👍🏼@tommyhilfiger @antonelladipi @rossellaraffi A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Oct 2, 2015 at 5:52pm PDT

Palermo’s off-duty look is further proof that she not only is a street-style queen, but can turn a fall look into a spring look with ease. That deserves a round of applause.