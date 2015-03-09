Olivia Palermo Is Winning Paris Fashion Week Street Style

If there's one person we can count on to deliver an endless stream of on-point ensembles, it's Olivia Palermo. The street style star never seems to skip a beat, sartorially speaking—she's been snapped hitting the Paris Fashion Week fall/winter 2015 circuit in looks that are as diverse as they are impeccably styled.

Most recently, she worked the '70s trend as she took her front row seat at the Giambattista Valli show in a buckled tweed top and flared khakis with a sleek caramel leather topper that she casually draped over her shoulders (above, right). The day before, she stood out at the Chloé show in primary colors, unexpectedly coupling a canary yellow coat with a sweet cherry red neck-tie blouse and cuffed denim blues (left). A Chloé chain-strap purse and smoke gray Aquazzura boots of her own design served as the finishing touches.

Suffice it to say, we're more than impressed with Palermo's winning choices, so much so, that we rounded up all her best #PFW outfits, thus far.

PHOTOS: Olivia Palermo's Best Paris Fashion Week Looks