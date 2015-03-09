Olivia Palermo Is Winning Paris Fashion Week Street Style

If there's one person we can count on to deliver an endless stream of on-point ensembles, it's Olivia Palermo. The street style star never seems to skip a beat, sartorially speaking—she's been snapped hitting the Paris Fashion Week fall/winter 2015 circuit in looks that are as diverse as they are impeccably styled.

Most recently, she worked the '70s trend as she took her front row seat at the Giambattista Valli show in a buckled tweed top and flared khakis with a sleek caramel leather topper that she casually draped over her shoulders (above, right). The day before, she stood out at the Chloé show in primary colors, unexpectedly coupling a canary yellow coat with a sweet cherry red neck-tie blouse and cuffed denim blues (left). A Chloé chain-strap purse and smoke gray Aquazzura boots of her own design served as the finishing touches.

Suffice it to say, we're more than impressed with Palermo's winning choices, so much so, that we rounded up all her best #PFW outfits, thus far.

March 10, 2015

Palermo was tres chic at the Valentino fall/winter 2015 show in a periwinkle blue-and-gray frock that she styled with a contrast-lined plaid topper, tights, and Aquazzura boots of her own design.

March 9, 2015

Palermo worked the '70s trend as she took her front row seat at the Giambattista Valli fall/winter 2015 show in a buckled tweed top and flared khakis with a sleek caramel leather topper that she casually draped over her shoulders 

March 8, 2015

Our fave street style star stood out at the Chloe show in primary colors, unexpectedly coupling a canary yellow coat with a sweet cherry red neck-tie blouse and cuffed denim blues (left). A Chloe chain-strap purse and smoke gray Aquazzura boots of her own design served as the finishing touches.

March 8, 2015

That evening, Palermo underwent a quick outfit change for the Akris fall/winter 2015 show, grounding a glam navy sequined top and leather pants with a navy windbreaker coat. A black clutch in her grip and black boots completed her nighttime look.

March 7, 2015

Palermo layered like a pro outside the Elie Saab fall/winter 2015 show, topping off her striped red-and-white button-down and denim flares with a sleeveless oversize turtleneck knit. In her grip—a burgundy chain-strap cross-body and a playfully striped fur coat.

March 6, 2015

Palermo was tres, tres chic as she posed outside the Dior fall/winter 2015 show, giving the '70s aesthetic a modern spin by styling a fringed sleevless waistcoat over a sequined Dior turtleneck and seamed flared jeans. 

March 6, 2015

Palermo (with hubby Johannes Huebl in tow) hit the Jeanne Lanvin Retrospective exhibit in a black sweater that she added interest to with a marled gray wrap skirt, a statement cuff, and lavender pumps.

March 5, 2015

Palermo put together another on-point outfit as she hit the Chalayan fall/winter 2015 show in a slouchy oatmeal turtleneck knit that she tucked into a white leather midi-length pencil with fringe detailing. Round shades, a white clutch, and lavender pumps rounded out her pastel-perfect ensemble. 

March 4, 2015

Palermo arrived at the Carven fall/winter 2015 show in a navy embroidered patch dress by Dior that she styled with a fur stole (draped over her arm), reflective Westward Leaning sunnies, and black Aquazurra boots from her capsule collection.

