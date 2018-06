Olivia Palermo's Best Looks Ever

Olivia Palermo attended Piaget’s Possession Collection in New York wearing crisp tailored white separates with Stella McCartney platform brogues. She accessorized her look with a delicate pinkAdornmonde choker ($56; adornmonde.com) wrapped around her neck three times and tied neatly in the front. Paired with stunning pieces from the new Piaget Possession Collection, like a drop earring that was repurposed as an accessory on her cartilage, the combination was truly elegant.