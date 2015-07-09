Olivia Palermo's Best Looks From Fall 2015 Couture Fashion Week

Jul 09, 2015 @ 2:45 pm
Valentino - Arrivals - AltaRoma AltaModa Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2015/16
July 9, 2015

Palermo turned heads at the Valentino Haute Couture fall 2015 show, arriving in a breathtaking sheer high-neck point d’esprit Valentino gown with an off-shoulder accent. For contrast, she topped off her look with a pretty pastel blue Valentino clutch and a fiery red lip.

Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images
<p>July 8, 2015</p>
July 8, 2015

The street style star arrived at the Fendi fall 2015 couture show in a sparkly wavy-striped tee that she expertly paired with a pink-and-lime mix zip-front Markus Lupfer mini and accessorized with a mustard yellow top-handle mini purse and bronze ankle-strap peep-toes. 

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
<p>July 6, 2015</p>
July 6, 2015

Palermo got stripes right for the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture fall 2015 show, pairing her black-and-white lined blouse with nautical-inspired wide-leg pants. Tres chic!

AKM-GSI
<p>July 6, 2015</p>
July 6, 2015

Palermo hit the couture circuit and took her seat at the Dior Haute Couture show in, naturally, head-to-toe Dior, which consisted of a floral-embroidered sleeveless jacket that she cinched with a skinny blet and styled with sunnies, a metallic clutch, and gray pumps.

WENN.com
Paris Fashion Week - Street Style
July 6, 2015

Palermo kicked off her couture fashion week streak with the Schiaparelli couture show—she wore a sexy navel-plunging red checked Dior dress that she accessorized with a printed scarf tied at her neck, a plum purse, and bow-accented nude flats, all by Dior.

Marie-Paola Bertrand-Hillion/ABACAPRESS.COM
