Olivia Munn Has the Best Street Style Inspo, and Here's the Proof

Olivia Munn has exceptional red carpet style. It's a well-known fact. What's lesser known, though, is that her off-duty looks are pretty much of the same caliber. When she's not attending premieres or logging in hours on The Newsroom set as business journalist Sloan Sabbith, the brunette beauty is busy spearheading cool fashion trends, like perfecting stacks of delicate rings, supporting the athleisure movement, bringing back '70s flares or rocking denim-on-denim.

All of which is to say that Munn is a style-setter to closely watch. Most recently, she soaked up the last rays of warm-weather days in a polished crisp white sleeveless shirt dress that she coupled with leather caramel brown accessories (above). On the opposite end of the style spectrum, she exercised her hand in sartorial versatility and stepped out in a grunge look that comprised destroyed skinnies, a slouchy oversized knit and tough no-nonsense boots.

We've tracked her every move, analyzed each, and now we present to you a curated selection of her winning street looks for the best outfit inspo out there.

PHOTOS: Olivia Munn's Best Street Style Looks