Olivia Munn Has the Best Street Style Inspo, and Here's the Proof

Olivia Munn has exceptional red carpet style. It's a well-known fact. What's lesser known, though, is that her off-duty looks are pretty much of the same caliber. When she's not attending premieres or logging in hours on The Newsroom set as business journalist Sloan Sabbith, the brunette beauty is busy spearheading cool fashion trends, like perfecting stacks of delicate rings, supporting the athleisure movement, bringing back '70s flares or rocking denim-on-denim.

All of which is to say that Munn is a style-setter to closely watch. Most recently, she soaked up the last rays of warm-weather days in a polished crisp white sleeveless shirt dress that she coupled with leather caramel brown accessories (above). On the opposite end of the style spectrum, she exercised her hand in sartorial versatility and stepped out in a grunge look that comprised destroyed skinnies, a slouchy oversized knit and tough no-nonsense boots.

We've tracked her every move, analyzed each, and now we present to you a curated selection of her winning street looks for the best outfit inspo out there.

1 of 13 SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

July 20, 2016

Munn stepped out in L.A. wearing itty-bitty denim shorts,  a white striped collared shirt that’s perfect for a hot day out, and over-the-knee suede boots. To let her boots shine, Munn chose minimal accessories (a blue and white geometric handbag, plus rounded sunglasses) for her walk.

2 of 13 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

May 30, 3016

The 35-year-old actress turned to Alberta Ferretti for a purple chiffon dress on with woven detailing on Memorial Day that not only appeared to be super comfortable, but could have easily translated from the beach to a sunset cocktail party. Her brown sandals complemented the piece well, and she added a statement-making choker, dangling earrings, a chain strap handbag, and reflective Linda Farrow sunglasses to complete her look.

3 of 13 Splash News

January 13, 2016

Yesterday, the actress was snapped in New York City wearing a checked two-piece Tanya Taylor ensemble, which happened to perfectly match her bright lipstick hue. To help her brave the cold, the star topped off her winning outfit with a black Tory Burch peacoat and matching pumps.

4 of 13 Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

September 11, 2014

Who says you can't wear white after Labor Day? The Newsroom star savored the last of the warm weather days of the year in a crisp white sleeveless shirt dress that she styled with leather caramel brown accessories.
5 of 13 Splash News

September 10, 2014

Olivia Munn perfected the casual undone tuck with a loose chambray shirt and light-wash cuffed skinnies, styling them with a leather Michael Kors drawstring bag and black-capped nude wedges.
6 of 13 Peter Cepeda/INFphoto

September 10, 2014

Munn was snapped en route to her hotel in a suntan eyelet jacquard Michael Kors jumpsuit with Michael Kors black sandals.
7 of 13 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

September 9, 2014

The brunette bombshell gave her off-duty look a grunge-inspired makeover with a black tank, destroyed skinnies, a slouchy oversize knit cardigan (that exposed only one shoulder), mirrored shades, and no-nonsense black boots.
8 of 13 Jean Catuffe/GC Images

September 8, 2014

To avoid running the risk of excessive skin exposure, Munn smartly paired her floral short shorts with a sporty perforated long-sleeve top, complete with a taupe PS1 and nude pumps.
9 of 13 Splash News

August 16, 2014

Munn's off-duty look was equal parts casual and polished-she half-tucked a sleeveless white top into wide-leg khakis, complete with a statement bib necklace, a stack of bracelets, and neutral tote.
10 of 13 PacificCoastNews

June 24, 2014

Munn flaunted her enviably long, lean legs in a pair of white pleated jacquard Peter Pilotto shorts, styling them with a garden-fresh green-printed jacquard Peter Pilotto vest and patent yellow Christian Louboutin pumps.
11 of 13 AKM-GSI

May 14, 2014

The actress made a pit stop at Trader Joe's in a casual-chic ensemble, styling her worn-in chambray shirt with tuxedo-striped print pants, a black cross-body purse, and capped nude wedges.
12 of 13 AKM-GSI

April 22, 2014

Out and about in Beverly Hill, Munn bared a sliver of midriff in a striped-and-floral print MinkPink crop top and matching pencil skirt with a printed cross body purse, a stack of gold bracelets, and black ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman sandals.
13 of 13 Splash News

June 20, 2013

Munn was on fire! She wore a red-hot body-skimming dress with scalloped detailing that she paired with Khai Khai rings and nude Christian Louboutin peep-toes.

