Nicky Hilton Wears Denim Cutoffs Just 1 Week After Giving Birth to First Daughter

Talk about snapping right back into shape! Just a week after giving birth to her first daughter, Nicky Hilton showed off her slender post-baby body while stepping out in denim cut-offs. The 32-year-old welcomed her baby girl Lily-Grace Victoria Rothschild to the world on July 8. On Friday, the heiress stepped out solo to run errands in New York City, sporting rolled denim shorts with a striped button down and black quilted ballet flats. The socialite accessorized with a stylish black handbag adorned with bold red lips and combated the summer sun with black Ray-Ban Wayfarers.

The new mom was spotted earlier this week while out on a family stroll with little Lily-Grace and husband, the banking heir James Rothschild. Just days after giving birth, Hilton nailed casual style in a loose button down, skinny jeans, and pointed flats. The couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Sunday, and the heiress took to Instagram to honor the occasion. The striking throwback photo shows the newlyweds kissing at Kensington Palace on their wedding day, the lovely bride stunning in her gorgeous Valentino wedding gown. "Thankful for the best anniversary gift ever," Hilton writes, continuing her caption with, "our beautiful daughter Lily-Grace."

Thankful for the best anniversary gift ever 💘 our beautiful daughter Lily-Grace. A photo posted by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Jul 10, 2016 at 9:14am PDT

