How These Celebrities Wear Summer Fashion Pieces in New York and Los Angeles

Although they are two major metropolitan cities, New York and Los Angeles have varying sartorial sensibilities. New Yorkers, for their part, live a more fast-paced lifestyle, which is expressed through dark colors and dressy separates. Angelenos, on the other hand, prefer a more laid-back way of life (the beach is just a few steps away!) and relaxed attire—think lots of whites and creams tonally, as well as a bevy of distressed jeans.

Now that Memorial Day is within our reach, we decided to take a look at how certain bi-coastal street style stars tackle their summer wardrobes in the two cities. For instance, when model Gigi Hadid wears shorts in New York, she does so with the help of an oversize menswear blazer, graphic tee, and lots of extras, including metallic lace-up boots, choker, and wire-rimmed shades. In Los Angeles, however, Hadid prefers a simpler look, relying on a black tank and sneakers to do the heavy lifting.

Ahead, learn how to style your summer fashion pieces, from stripes to crop tops, on the different coasts like a celebrity.