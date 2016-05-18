7 New York City "It" Girls You Need to Follow on Instagram

@oliviapalermo/Instagram; @hannahbronfman/Instagram
Claire Stern
May 18, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Anyone who lives in New York City will attest that it's the center of the universe. As such, scrolling through a native's Instagram feed will result in an endless photo stream of everything the five boroughs have to offer (the architecture, the shops, and everything else). Ahead, we rounded up seven of New York's top fashion girls to follow—from born-and-bred Manhattanites like Leandra Medine to stylish transplants like Alexa Chungfor a daily dose of outfit inspiration and, well, pretty much non-stop FOMO.

1 of 7 @emilywweiss/Instagram

EMILY WEISS

Instagram handle: @emilywweiss

Claim to fame: Founder and CEO of Glossier

What to look for: No-makeup selfies and crucial announcements from her beauty brand, like the recent launch of three new flavors of their cult-favorite lip product, Balm Dotcom. 

2 of 7 @hannahbronfman/Instagram

HANNAH BRONFMAN

Instagram handle: @hannahbronfman

Claim to fame: DJ and Founder of HBFIT.com

What to look for: Fitspo, recipe ideas, and too-cute-for-words travelgrams with her fiancé, Brendan Fallis. 

3 of 7 @manrepeller/Instagram

LEANDRA MEDINE

Instagram handle: @manrepeller

Claim to fame: Founder of Man Repeller

What to look for: OOTDs, fine jewelry, and general happenings in and around N.Y.C. (parties, press appointments, and the like).

4 of 7 @nelldiamond/Instagram

NELL DIAMOND

Instagram handle: @nelliediamond

Claim to fame: Founder of Hill House Home

What to look for: Gala dinners, launches from her home line, #TBTs of her epic wedding at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes, and selfies with designer bestie Prabal Gurung. 

5 of 7 @chungalexa/Instagram

ALEXA CHUNG

Instagram handle: @chungalexa

Claim to fame: Model, designer, and resident cool Brit

What to look for: Artsy party pics and vintage photography.

6 of 7 @eggcanvas/Instagram

ERICA CHOI

Instagram handle: @eggcanvas

Claim to fame: Digital Art Director at Barneys New York

What to look for: Up-close snaps of new accessories and major #foodporn from the most hard-to-get-into restaurants.

7 of 7 @oliviapalermo/Instagram

OLIVIA PALERMO

Instagram handle: @oliviapalermo

Claim to fame: Socialite, designer, and bonafide street style star

What to look for: Campaign pics and glamour shots taken by her husband, photographer Johannes Huebl. 

