How to Wear the White Bandana, The Must Have Street Style Accessory

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Brooke Ely Danielson
Mar 07, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

As fashion month rolled out from New York to the streets of Paris, one accessory did not go unoticed: the white bandana. Fashion it girls were rocking this must-have on their wrists, around their necks, and tieing them up over their hair as headbands. This trend was birthed from the #tiedtogether movement, initiated by the Business of Fashion team, and started at the Tommy Hilfiger show in Los Angeles. It is a symbol that we are all bonded together by humankind, regardless of race, sexuality, or gender. We love when a trend gives back and promotes positive vibes. Scroll through as we bring you 5 ways to wear the white bandana inspired by fashion months street stryle. Don't forget we are all #tiedtogether! 

VIDEO: Model Alana Zimmer shows us a few of her go-to moves

 

 

 

 

1 of 10 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Wrap around the neck!

2 of 10 courtesy (2)

SHOP THE LOOK

Rock a shearling jacket with a bandana draped around your neck.

Dior; dior.com. Burberry coat, $3,995; net-a-porter.com.

 

3 of 10 Matthew Sperzel/Getty

Tie up over your head for a cool girl vibe.

4 of 10 courtesy (2)

Wrap a bandana up over your head and throw on a kimono, and your look is complete! 

H&M Patterned Jacket  ($13) , Dorothy Perkins White Satin Bandana Scarf ($11) 

5 of 10 Vanni Bassetti/Getty

Wear it around your wrist as a bracelet. 

6 of 10 courtesy (2)

SHOP THE LOOK

Wrap up the wrist with a white bandana and throw on a long floral gown.  

Treasure&Bond Foulard Bandana, $19; nordstrom.com.  Zara Long Dress with Floral Print,$70; zara.com.

 

7 of 10 Claudio Lavenia/Getty

Always a great idea to tie it around your purse strap as added mph. 

8 of 10 courtesy (2)

SHOP THE LOOK 

Add a pop of color to your outfit with a bright purse and tie your white bandana on as a fun accessory. 

Full Tilt Stretch Knotted Bandana, $7; tillys.com.  Anya Hindmarch Eyes Leather Chain Crossbody Bag, $1,095; zara.com.

 

 

9 of 10 Nataliya Petrova/NurPhoto via Getty

Casually draped around the neck paired with a denim jacket, ultimate cool girl.

10 of 10 courtesy (2)

SHOP THE LOOK 

Keep it casual in a denim jacket and white bandana neckerchief. 

ZANheadgear White Paisley Premium Bandanna, $4; Amazon.com.  J.Crew Classic Denim Jacket, $128; JCrew.com.

