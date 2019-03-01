IDK If This Is a Pillow or a Handbag, But Everyone's Carrying It
I spotted it on 10 fashion-show attendees in one day.
Is that a rolled up sleeping bag under that fashion editor's arm? A mini mattress, or an inflatable pillow? Nope: What you are seeing, above and below, is just the next major handbag trend taking over the street-style scene. Ten fashion-show attendees were spotted during Paris Fashion Week carrying Margiela's Glam Slam Bag. And more and more images are rolling in as I write this story.
The quilted bags I've seen in the past are either small enough to carry on your shoulder, or are some sort of Vera Bradley design. Meanwhile, the Margiela Glam Slam Bag has an exaggerated silhouette that looks poufy enough to double as a pool float. It's available in just about every shade of the rainbow, from cotton candy pink to marshmallow white.
Like most of the fashion trends rolling out lately, if it's slightly off or even outright weird, it's sure to be a hit. See all of the fashion lovers carrying the fascinatingly weird bag below, including one very stylish guy.