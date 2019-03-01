IDK If This Is a Pillow or a Handbag, But Everyone's Carrying It

Image zoom NurPhoto/Getty Images

Is that a rolled up sleeping bag under that fashion editor's arm? A mini mattress, or an inflatable pillow? Nope: What you are seeing, above and below, is just the next major handbag trend taking over the street-style scene. Ten fashion-show attendees were spotted during Paris Fashion Week carrying Margiela's Glam Slam Bag. And more and more images are rolling in as I write this story.

The quilted bags I've seen in the past are either small enough to carry on your shoulder, or are some sort of Vera Bradley design. Meanwhile, the Margiela Glam Slam Bag has an exaggerated silhouette that looks poufy enough to double as a pool float. It's available in just about every shade of the rainbow, from cotton candy pink to marshmallow white.

Like most of the fashion trends rolling out lately, if it's slightly off or even outright weird, it's sure to be a hit. See all of the fashion lovers carrying the fascinatingly weird bag below, including one very stylish guy.

Image zoom Timur Emek/Getty Images

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Image zoom Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Image zoom Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Image zoom Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Image zoom NurPhoto/Getty Images

Image zoom Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images