See the Celebrity Party Looks from Lorde's 20th Birthday Bash

James Devaney/GC Images (3)
Jane Asher
Nov 08, 2016 @ 1:45 pm

Loving those photos from Lorde's 20th birthday party on Monday? You can thank Taylor Swift, who planned the get-together at ZZ's Clam Bar in New York City. The big bash was filled with fellow celebs Lena Dunham, Karlie Kloss, Mae Whitman, Aziz Ansari, and more.

Lorde posted plenty of #FOMO-worthy Instagrams from the dinner, but our favorite had to be the one of Kloss and Swift kissing her on each cheek with a sweet caption. "Had the best birthday party i've ever had tonight surrounded by my nyc family. all organised by tay who is as she says 'a mom with no kids'. i am ur kid and u love me so hard i could burst," the singer wrote in the caption. "Here's to our 3 magic years of best friendship and more moments like this squished between angels."

VIDEO: 10 of Lorde's Most Heartfelt Instagrams

 

Also in attendance was blogger and actress Tavi Gevinson, Taylor's brother Austin Swift, plus clothing designer and sister to Lena Dunham's beau Jack Antonoff, Rachel Antonoff. Scroll down below to see what the guests wore to the fun night.

1 of 4 James Devaney/GC Images

Taylor Swift

Swift channeled her feline friends in a leopard-print A.L.C. coat ($2,195; neimanmarcus.com) and a cat-themed graphic blouse by Dolce & Gabbana ($2,275; farfetch.com); a black skirt and sky-high heels completed her look.

Advertisement
2 of 4 James Devaney/GC Images

Karlie Kloss

Kloss stunned in a white Prabal Gurung dress with a thigh-high slit and floral detailing, black Chloe Gosselin sandals, and a single silver Prabal Gurung earring.

3 of 4 James Devaney/GC Images

Lorde

The birthday girl herself wore a strapless black minidress with a ruffled peplum skirt, accented with a red hemline.

Advertisement
4 of 4 Jackson Lee / Splash News

Austin Swift

Taylor Swift's younger brother joined the festivities in a black jacket worn over a gray shirt and black slacks.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!