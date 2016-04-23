Lily Aldridge Makes the Lace-Up Bodysuit Daytime Appropriate

AKM-GSI, Inc.
Michelle Guerrere
Apr 23, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

Leave it to Lily Aldridge to take a plunging, lace-up black bodysuit out on the town for a shopping spree rather than out for a night of clubbing. The statuesque model made her ensemble (sort-of!) daytime-appropriate by pairing her skintight top with loose-fitting, lightwash boyfriend jeans with slits at the knees. A crossbody and embellished flats softened up the look a bit, while a beaded anklet added some boho flair.

To shield her eyes from the California rays, she popped on a pair of dark aviators. As for Aldridge's beauty look, her sleek pin-straight locks and muted mauve lips were just subtle enough (and as the stunner knows, it's wise not to break too many styles rules at once).

 

