Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Maternity Style During a Girls' Night Out with Lily Aldridge

A girls' night out never looked so good. Mom-to-be Behati Prinsloo and fellow Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge hit the town last night for dinner at West Hollywood's Gracias Madre, and unsurprisingly they both looked chic in California-cool ensembles.

For the occasion, Prinsloo showed off her growing baby bump in a form-fitting navy and red striped dress, which she topped off with a denim duster coat and an oversize fringe scarf. She finished off the look with pristine white sneakers, an ankle bracelet, and a black handbag. Meanwhile, Aldridge stuck to her signature boho style in a buttoned-up denim jacket and black leather leggings. She finished off the look with a tribal print belt and suede booties.

Since recently revealing that she's expecting with husband Adam Levine, Prinsloo has stepped out in a series of stylish looks both on the red carpet and while out and about. We can't wait to see what she wears next.