Lauren Conrad's Chic Street Style

Jun 25, 2014 @ 2:30 pm
Lauren Conrad Street Style
June 18, 2014
Conrad was out and about in California carrying an oversize Balenciaga handbag while wearing chic separates and tortoise shell sunnies.
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Lauren Conrad Street Style
2013
The designer stepped out in L.A. wearing a belted MINKPINK shirtdress and strappy Christian Louboutin sandals.
FameFlynet, Inc
Lauren Conrad Street Style
2013
For lunch at The Beverly Grill in L.A., Conrad worked a navy blue midi skirt, a simple white tank, and gladiator wedges.
All Access Photo / Splash News
Lauren Conrad Street Style
2012
Conrad faced New York City's winter weather wearing a ladylike black and blue Paul & Joe coat. She added Reformation pumps, opaque tights, and a black Balenciaga bag to her look.
Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic
Lauren Conrad Street Style
2012
The style star arrived for a show at New York's Mercedes Benz Fashion Week wearing an emerald green and black sheath by Tracy Reese. A mini Chanel bag, black sunglasses, and platform pumps completed her look.
Tamarra/Getty Images
Lauren Conrad Street Style
2012
To dress up her black BDG skinny jeans, Conrad added a fun leopard print shirt and kept her hair simple and chic in a loose bun.
FameFlynet
Lauren Conrad Street Style
2012
Looking casual yet stylish, Conrad wore her cuffed denim jeans with a rust-toned sweater and simple flip-flops. To finish off her look, she added sleek sunglasses and a black Balenciaga bag.
EM43 / Splash News
Lauren Conrad street style
2012
Conrad was spotted out and about in a chic white blouse and shorts combo, which she accessorized with strappy sandals, oversize sunnies, and her go-to Chanel bag.
WENN
Lauren Conrad Street Style
2011
For a day of shopping, Conrad toted around her ever-present chain-strap Chanel bag while wearing a sleeveless blouse, black skinny jeans, and strappy platform sandals.
INFphoto
Lauren Conrad Street Style
2010
Conrad paired a breezy blue and white striped top with cutoff denim shorts, flip flops, a Miu Miu carryall, and aviators.
©2010 RAMEY PHOTO
Lauren Conrad Street Style
2010
Conrad accessorized her sweet and sexy cobalt blue mini dress with a polished Chanel bag and Christian Louboutin pumps.
©2009 RAMEY PHOTO
Lauren Conrad Street Style
2008
Conrad was out in Los Angeles in an easy summer look, which consisted of a white maxi dress, flat sandals, and a gold Valentino carryall.
BAUER-GRIFFIN
Lauren Conrad Street Style
2008
To film an episode of The Hills, Conrad put on ripped skinny jeans and a blue and white plaid shirt. To add oomph to her look, she accessorized with a white Balenciaga bag and sky high YSL sandals.
Alfredo Guzman/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
Lauren Conrad Street Style
2008
Conrad shopped in Beverly Hills in black skinny jeans, a white tank, and simple flat sandals. The reality star-turned-designer accessorized with an ornately printed scarf, oversize sunnies, and a Chanel bag.
FameFlynet
