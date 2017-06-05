Kendall Jenner Has Traded in Her Mom Jeans For Menswear

It's only Monday, but Kendall Jenner is our early pick for style star of the week. First, the 21-year-old made fanny packs a thing. Not only a thing, but the thing of Summer 2017. Whether she paired it with mom jeans or a frilly romper, Kendall put the accessory to work, inspiring legions to become members of the 'pack pack. (We may or may not be wearing one as we type this. We'll never tell.)

Then, the model hit the streets in the hottest thing since Memorial Day: a teensy white dress with booties to match. On Sunday, there was that whole off-the-shoulders Dolce & Gabbana look, which Kendall punched up with a safety pin in her ear. And now, she's pulled off yet another unexpected lewk.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star borrowed her latest ensemble from the boys. Literally: it's menswear. Kendall was spotted walking the streets in a brown, pinstripe suit by Los Angeles label Wolk Morais. When they presented their Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear collection, designers Brian Wolk and Claude Morais showcased the look on a male model—but we think Kendall wore it even better. (We may be biased, though. Kendall is our girl crush of the week.)

In true Angeleno style, the Kendall + Kylie designer rolled up her pant cuffs to expose sporty white kicks, and wore a perfectly fitted white t-shirt under the open jacket. Doesn't that just scream, "I'm headed to a creative meeting to casually land my next major campaign, NBD?"

And, for those of you participating in Fanny Pack Watch 2017: there it is again! The star slung her trusty, vintage Louis Vuitton carrier over her shoulder like a boss.