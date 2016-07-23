Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Lean Figure in Chic Black-and-White Ensemble

Big sis Kim Kardashian West maybe be known for her killer curves, but Kendall Jenner is epitomizing the long, lean body type. The 20-year-old model and second youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters was seen out and about in N.Y.C. yesterday, and she looked beyond svelte in a chic black-and-white outfit.

Jenner's ensemble was simple, but it showed off the model's amazing physique. She wore high-rise black skinny jeans with a white cropped tank top, revealing a bit of her toned midriff. She accessorized the outfit with patent leather boots, a pair of dark sunglasses, and a simple black cross-body bag. Her dark shoulder-length hair was slicked back for a chic look, and Jenner added a small pop of color to her outfit with a bold red lip.

AKM-GSI

RELATED: See Kendall Jenner's Chic Street Style

Jenner's legs seem to go on for days in the slimming outfit, and we're loving it. It's no wonder that the model has been picked to walk the runway for some of today's hottest brands, including in the Fendi 90th Anniversary show earlier this month. Whether she's on the runway, stepping out in the Big Apple, or just hanging out at the beach, Kendall Jenner sure does know how to play up her best assets.

VIDEO: See Inside Kendall Jenner's Home