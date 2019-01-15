6 Style Rules Kate Moss Has Broken (and Proved Shouldn't Be Rules)
Don’t wear black and navy. Don’t wear white after Labor Day. These are just two of a laundry list of “fashion rules” that we’ve been adhering to for absolutely no reason. The beauty of personal style is that it’s, well, personal. Rule breaking has created the most iconic style icons of our time, like Jane Birkin, Audrey Hepburn, and Gabrielle Chanel.
Kate Moss, a more modern day rule breaker, is not shy about her style confidence. Rules? Not around her. Here are the six rules she breaks on a regular basis that have earned her her style star status.
VIDEO: Check Out the Kate Moss and Equipment Collection
Denim is only for days off.
When I was in high school, we were only permitted to wear denim on Fridays. "Casual Fridays," they'd say. But Moss wears denim to premiers, fashion shows, and all kinds of fancy events. The trick? Pair your jeans with something a bit fancier on top, like a blazer made from a luxurious material.
Never wear the same thing twice.
Celebrities never wear the same thing twice, right? WRONG. If you try and figure out how many leopard print coats Kate Moss owns, you'd go crazy. But take a closer look, and you'll see: she re-wears her favorite bags, coats, and dresses over and over again.
Always stick to a dress code.
Black tie shmack smie! Kate Moss arrived to the Met Gala (which is known to be an event for the most formal of gowns) wearing leather leggings. Sometimes dressing down at formal events is chic, and dressing up at casual affairs is fun.
Never mix patterns.
Why settle for one print when you can wear three? Here, we see Moss in stars, stripes, and animal print. Mixing patterns is a fast way to look edgy and trendy.
Expensive means chic.
You don't need to spend $1000 on a dress in order to look like a celebrity. Kate Moss is well known for embracing affordable brands and fast fashion like TopShop (pictured here).
Keep sneakers in the gym.
If the Spring 2018 runway shows proved anything, it's that sneakers are not just for the gym. Pair yours with black denim and a sleek overcoat and you're good to go: on a date, to work ... you name it.