Kate Middleton Just Wore the $65 Sneakers You've Been Looking For

Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Apr 19, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Every time Kate Middleton is photographed, she gives us new fashion goals. Did you see the breathtaking Marchesa dress she recently stepped out in? Or the $98 Kate Spade earrings she paired it with? Stunning. And even her casual outfits are an inspiration. On Wednesday, while hosting runners from Team Heads Together at Kensington Palace, Middleton rocked a chic, casual ensemble that's about to become our weekend uniform this spring.

Her long-sleeve top is a new number by Italian label Luisa Spagnoli. The exact color isn't available on the brand's website just yet, but you can shop a similar style here for $280. The Dutchess of Cambridge completed her laid back look with a pair white Superga sneakers ($65; bloomingdales.com) and black jeans.

VIDEO: The Ten Cheapest Things Kate Middleton Has Ever Worn

 

We're not sure exactly who makes her fitted denim pants (or when her exact top will be available for purchase), but you can copy Middleton's effortless style with these look-a-like pieces below.

1 of 4 Courtesy

Nautical Multi Stripe Top

Vineyard Vines $78 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4

Modern Striped Cotton T-Shirt

Kule $88 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Skinny High Ankle Jeans

H&M $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

X4 Skinny Jean

American Eagle Outfitters $50 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!