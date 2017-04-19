Kate Middleton Just Wore the $65 Sneakers You've Been Looking For

Every time Kate Middleton is photographed, she gives us new fashion goals. Did you see the breathtaking Marchesa dress she recently stepped out in? Or the $98 Kate Spade earrings she paired it with? Stunning. And even her casual outfits are an inspiration. On Wednesday, while hosting runners from Team Heads Together at Kensington Palace, Middleton rocked a chic, casual ensemble that's about to become our weekend uniform this spring.

Her long-sleeve top is a new number by Italian label Luisa Spagnoli. The exact color isn't available on the brand's website just yet, but you can shop a similar style here for $280. The Dutchess of Cambridge completed her laid back look with a pair white Superga sneakers ($65; bloomingdales.com) and black jeans.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: The Ten Cheapest Things Kate Middleton Has Ever Worn

We're not sure exactly who makes her fitted denim pants (or when her exact top will be available for purchase), but you can copy Middleton's effortless style with these look-a-like pieces below.