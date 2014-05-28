Kate Bosworth Strikes Again with Her Flawless Airport Style

It's another style win for Kate Bosworth! While outfitted in an enviously polished ensemble yesterday, Bosworth (with husband Michael Polish) landed at LAX—and, consequently, on our best-dressed list. The actress wielded her sartorially savvy hand and worked a color palette of red, white, and blue without looking as though she intentionally dressed in a patriotic state of mind. She paired her floral-and-checked mini with summer whites, which included a crochet tank, a cross-body purse, and outlined PVC heels.

Follow in Bosworth's jet-setting footsteps and rack up miles in a mixed print skirt, like this one by Chelsea Girl ($40; riverisland.com), complete with a white tank (H&M, $18; hm.com), a carryall (Coach, $298; coach.com), and ankle-strap sandals (Zara, $60; zara.com).

Looking for more inspiration? Click ahead to see 18 more examples of Bosworth's super fly style.

May 27, 2014

The actress stepped off the plane looking summer-ready in a playful red-and-blue checked floral mini skirt that she teamed with summer whites, like a crochet tank, cross-body purse, and PVC sandals.
May 14, 2014

Bosworth departed from LAX in a casual ladylike ensemble, dressing up a cuffed pair of slightly distressed jeans with a crisp button-down and a burnt orange blazer, and adding some oomph with a navy cross-body purse and metallic silver pumps.
May 6, 2014

Following her stunning red carpet appearance at the 2014 Met Gala, Bosworth departed from New York City, trading in her Stella McCartney gown for a Dior prep-inspired top that she toughened up with a pair of black leather shorts and ankle boots.
April 30, 2014

Transitional dressing at its best-Bosworth layered a leather jacket over a gray sweatshirt, turning her crisp white shirtdress into a skirt. Her trusty aviators, a bugundy purse, and a pair of on-trend mules completed her look.
April 11, 2014

Bosworth made the case for color-coordinating add-ons-matching the caramel hue of her trench with color-blocked snakeskin boots.
April 7, 2014

The actress strategically offset the girly nature of a knife-pleated skirt with a casual white top and cool snakeskin boots.
February 10, 2014

Bosworth took on the hottest color of the season-blush pink-in a fur Katie Ermilio coat, styling it with Frame Denim skinnies, and metallic Marni cross-body, and white Aldo Rise x Preen pumps.
January 21, 2014

Understanding the importance of an outfit-making coat, Bosworth let her leather topper (with contrasting pretty pink lace sleeves) steal the spotlight, teaming it with a Rachel Zoe haircalf sweatshirt, a neutral bag, and charming pumps.
January 19, 2014

Turn to two-tone coat, statement pumps, and a crisp carryall to go from the plane to the shops. Bosworth and hubby Michael Polish wasted no time, hitting the streets of Paris as soon as they landed.
January 17, 2014

The actress wielded her expertise in textures by pairing a knit tee with caramel leather shorts, suede pumps, and a leather backpack.
December 17, 2013

Bosworth went grunge for her trip, effortlessly layering a red-and-black gingham flannel over a gray top (with the sleeves rolled up, just so) with black skinnies, a two-toned leather tote, and no-nonsense black boots.
September 2, 2013

Shortly after tying the knot, Bosworth and her now-husband Michael Polish were all smiles at LAX. The actress had comfort in mind when she shrugged on an oversize cozy cardigan over her pink printed dress, teaming it with leather accents.
July 29, 2013

Bosworth went for a monochromatic look-an ivory button-down (buttoned all the way up!) with matching shorts-that she broke up with a studded leather belt, a metallic purse and buckled sandals.
July 4, 2013

Bosworth arrived at LAX after a brief trip to South Korea-just in time for Fourth of July festivities!-in a bold orange sleeveless sheath with a scalloped hem, pairing it with a gilded cross-body and nude flats.
July 1, 2013

Bosworth brought the pajama trend onto the plane, styling her sleepwear-inspired print top with skinnies, a two-toned leather handbag, and white Aldo Rise x Preen pumps.
May 2, 2013

The actress gave her miles-high ensemble a preppy flair with a collared gray Lacoste tee pairing it with flared denim and a cream M2malletier bag.
March 23, 2013

The actress stuck to a neutral color palette, streamlining her look with black-and-gray pieces.
February 16, 2013

Bosworth grounded a quilted jacquard pencil skirt with a basic black sweater, accessorizing with a ladylike tote and black pumps.
January 21, 2013

Bosworth braved the chill with cold-weather textiles, including a patterned fur bomber and quilted moto-style leather boots. But she expertly balanced the too-cool vibe with a flirty zippered skirt and her go-to ladylike tote.

