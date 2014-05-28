Kate Bosworth Strikes Again with Her Flawless Airport Style

It's another style win for Kate Bosworth! While outfitted in an enviously polished ensemble yesterday, Bosworth (with husband Michael Polish) landed at LAX—and, consequently, on our best-dressed list. The actress wielded her sartorially savvy hand and worked a color palette of red, white, and blue without looking as though she intentionally dressed in a patriotic state of mind. She paired her floral-and-checked mini with summer whites, which included a crochet tank, a cross-body purse, and outlined PVC heels.

Follow in Bosworth's jet-setting footsteps and rack up miles in a mixed print skirt, like this one by Chelsea Girl ($40; riverisland.com), complete with a white tank (H&M, $18; hm.com), a carryall (Coach, $298; coach.com), and ankle-strap sandals (Zara, $60; zara.com).

