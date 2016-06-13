10 Summer Fashion Lessons to Learn from Karlie Kloss

Much like every supermodel that came before her, Karlie Kloss knows how to command a room. And the runway. And the red carpet. And the streets. Well, in life overall, with her staggering 6-foot-2-inch height, her enviably lithe figure, her flawless features, and her irresistibly charming grin. She is no ordinary human, truly.

It helps, too, that she has her pick of all the prestigious brands at her disposal (seeing as how she's been muse to everyone, including Raf Simons, Jason Wu, and Marc Jacobs), along with the sartorial know-how from one of Hollywood's most powerful stylists Karla Welch. And when left to her own devices, the supermodel has proven her savvy for piecing together off-duty perfection.

Case in point: She gave a breezy, summery dress a hit of street-chic appeal with a pair of fresh white kicks. And during another one of her on-point outings, she schooled us on how to stylishly pull off top-to-toe black in the summer, with a breezy high-slit jumpsuit, a chain-strap purse, and Michael Kors lace-up flats. From chilling at Cannes to hitting the gym, study up on these 10 summer fashion lessons to channel your inner Kloss wherever you go.

1 of 10 INFphoto.com

Dress to Reflect Your Surroundings

Kloss cruised the Côte d'Azur in high French Riviera style, which included a breezy red-and-white striped off-shoulder crop top and a matching midi length skirt, complete with a glam chain-strap purse and darling white ballet flats.

2 of 10 Splash News

Up the Street Appeal

Ground a too-pretty floral-print dress with a pair of fresh white kicks.

3 of 10 Runway Manhattan/NYC Pictures

Pull Off an Unseasonal Color

Summer is typically all about white, brights, and pastels. Take the alternative route and pull off top-to-toe black, like Karlie, in a strappy breezy jumpsuit, a chain-strap purse, and black lace-up Michael Kors flats.

4 of 10 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Make a White Button-Down Your Mainstay

Kloss knows the sartorial magic of a white button-down shirt—it posesses the power to elevate anything, including a casual backpack, destroyed black skinnies, and black booties.

5 of 10 Frank Lewis/startraksphoto.com

Take Workout Wear to the Next Level

This look is almost too chic to sweat in (that means no baggy sweats or worn-in collegiate tees in sight). The supermodel first played it safe with a fitted black hoodie over a gray top and graphic black leggings and then threw on statement extras, like her go-to chain-strap purse, and neon aqua sneakers.

6 of 10 Splash News

Go Old School

Elevate distressed denim with a slew of classics, like a good ol' fashion trench, a pair of Chuck Taylors, and a dapper beau (how cute is that Comme des Garçons cardi?).

7 of 10 Michael Stewart/GC Images

Bring the Past to the Present

Leave it to Kloss to bring back baggy high-waist jeans (the preferred silhouette of the '90s), modernizing it with athleisure elements like a sporty color-block jacket and a fitted tee. The best part about this outfit? Her adorable pup, Joe. 

8 of 10 Lisvett Serrant/startraksphoto.com

Add Polished Extras

No errand is too small or inconsequential for a chic outfit. The secret to her polished, yet approachable streetwear? An arsenal of refined add-ons, like a crisp blazer and a chain-strap purse, that she can throw on with a casual tee, shredded skinnies, and white sneakers. 

9 of 10 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Deliver Downtown Edge

Toughen up a flouncy striped skirt and lace-up block heels (like Karlie's Kurt Geiger London Pumps) with a drape of a leather moto jacket. You = instant badass.

10 of 10 Freddie Baez/startraksphoto.com

Build Your Workout Wear Around One Piece

Consider this a lesson in how to piece together an unforgettable gym ensemble—pick a statement piece, like electric blue leggings, and build your outfit from there, adding an Adidas sleeveless windbreaker or gray trainers.

