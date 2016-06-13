10 Summer Fashion Lessons to Learn from Karlie Kloss

Much like every supermodel that came before her, Karlie Kloss knows how to command a room. And the runway. And the red carpet. And the streets. Well, in life overall, with her staggering 6-foot-2-inch height, her enviably lithe figure, her flawless features, and her irresistibly charming grin. She is no ordinary human, truly.

It helps, too, that she has her pick of all the prestigious brands at her disposal (seeing as how she's been muse to everyone, including Raf Simons, Jason Wu, and Marc Jacobs), along with the sartorial know-how from one of Hollywood's most powerful stylists Karla Welch. And when left to her own devices, the supermodel has proven her savvy for piecing together off-duty perfection.

Case in point: She gave a breezy, summery dress a hit of street-chic appeal with a pair of fresh white kicks. And during another one of her on-point outings, she schooled us on how to stylishly pull off top-to-toe black in the summer, with a breezy high-slit jumpsuit, a chain-strap purse, and Michael Kors lace-up flats. From chilling at Cannes to hitting the gym, study up on these 10 summer fashion lessons to channel your inner Kloss wherever you go.